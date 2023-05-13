How to Save in Diablo 4 – Explained

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 is a game that requires a lot of grinding which means it absolutely sucks if you lose your progress. With that said, for some reason, saving in Diablo 4 is overly complicated. From experience playing Diablo 4 myself, here is the only way to save in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4: How to Save Your Progress

Whether you are working on creating the best class to defeat Ashava or are grinding Dungeons for specific rewards, the last thing you want is to lose all your Diablo 4 progress. Plus, if you only get to play Diablo 4 sparingly, you’ll need to know how to pick up and put down Diablo 4 quickly with quick saves.

Luckily, Diablo 4 autosaves in real-time while you are playing. This means that if something bizarre happens like you lose connection to the internet and get booted or experience any of the many error codes Diablo 4 still has, you can take comfort in knowing your progress is constantly saving in real-time.

The only way to manually save in Diablo 4 is to pull up the game menu and select “Save & Quit.” There is no other way to manually save, which means there is no easy way to “save scrub,” or use different manual saves to test out different outcomes and builds.

Every time you load back into Diablo 4, you’ll get the option to either continue where the autosave left off or pull up a manual save. If you are at a point in Diablo 4 where you want to experience two separate choices in the story or want to experiment with different builds without consequences, you can save and quit and reload a specific save file.

Those are the only ways to save in Diablo 4 currently. Hopefully, in the future, Blizzard includes save and load buttons on the game menu, but for now, this is the best we’ve got.

- This article was updated on May 13th, 2023