After entering Fischl‘s mirage, or domain, as part of Genshin Impact‘s version 2.8 Summertime Odyssey event, players will meet a few curious NPCs, but very few are as important story-wise as Leon, who will give you the information needed to unlock your path on multiple occasions. With that said, and to help you complete Fischl’s domain as fast as possible, here’s how to save Leon on both occasions in Genshin Impact 2.8.

How to Save Leon in Genshin Impact 2.8

Just like during your first meeting, you will have to make use of the mirage’s Gaze of the Deep mechanic in order to unlock a path for Leon to cross. With that said, you can do that by first going to the lower level of the room, where the mechanisms will be, and then heading to the one located on the left. Once you interact with it, place the lens over the debris so that the object will connect the tracks, as shown in the image below:

After placing the lens, it’s time to head to the next mechanism, which will be located on your left. After interacting with it, you just need to frame the pillar in a way it will fill the gap, which you can do by focusing the lends on the right portion of the object. You can check out the exact spot in the image below.

After completing the second step, you will now have to head to the mechanism located on the opposite side to the one you just used. After interacting with it, focus on the first cabinet, as showcased in the image below, and place the center of the lens a few inches below the area between the 2 knobs. Once you do that, just wait for Leon to make his way up and talk to him to complete the first Save Leon objective.

How to Save Leon for the Second Time on Genshin Impact 2.8

As we said above, a few objectives after saving him for the first time, the knight will once again find himself in the need of assistance. To save him for the second time, you will need to first jump down to the Gaze of the Deep device closest to Leon and interact with it. Once you do, focus the lens on the upper right side of the cube to proceed.

After unlocking the first part of the path, head to the device located closest to the ground, which will be placed in front of a cub-shaped platform. After interacting with the device, focus on the lower half of the cube, more specifically on the lower end of the symbol, and adjust the distance like in the image below.

After completing the first two halves of the path, make use of the air current to go to the remaining device and once again focus on the cube facing it. To complete the puzzle you just need to once again focus on the lower half of the cube, this time focusing on the right side of the symbol. Once you do that, just wait for Leon to reach his destination and then head back up to complete the quest.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.