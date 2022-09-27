How to Score Flair Shots in FIFA 23

Pulling off crazy tricks like the Rainbow Flick isn’t the only way to keep your opponents on their toes in FIFA 23. Using the Flair Shot to your advantage is one of the best ways to keep your friends guessing what’s coming next, and being able to pull a shot like this off on the goal is going to cement your legacy for years to come.

But, how do you take advantage of the Flair Shot, and what’s the best situation to use them in? Let’s dive right in and find out what this is all about, and the easiest way to make them happen, as you drive towards the goal for a big score in FIFA 23!

How To Do A Flair Shot In FIFA 23

One of the biggest things that you’ll notice, especially when compared to previous entries in the franchise, is how smooth FIFA 23 looks in motion. Thanks to the introduction of the Hypermotion2 system, alongside plenty of other additions to help FIFA 23 stand apart from FIFA 22, you’ll want to do whatever you can to show off how smooth these players look in motion, and if your skills are up to the test, a Flair Shot is the best way to do it.

If you haven’t played a FIFA game in a while, a Flair Shot is exactly what it sounds like, a shot on the goal that has a bit of extra pizzazz added to it, so it’s a bit more exciting to pull off, and a bit more complicated to properly nail. Rather than it being a simple button press, you’re going to need to use a special button combination to make it happen, and if you’re not sure what that is, we’re here to help.

If you’re looking to nail the perfect Flair Shot, you’re going to need to press LT & B on Xbox or L2 & Circle on PlayStation to perform one of these shots, and make sure that you’re close enough to a goal so you’ll be able to hit one of the many celebrations that are available in the game!

FIFA 23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.