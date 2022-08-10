How to sign up for Among Us VR Beta

If you’re ready to find out how good you can keep your composure after being called SUS in VR, you’ll need to do everything you can to sign up for the Among Us VR Beta, which will put your words and actions to the test in a whole new dimension. While you may have been able to fool your friends and your foes in 2D, things are going to take on a whole new light here.

If you’re looking to take this game for a test drive before it finally launches to the public, you’ll want to make sure that you’re doing whatever possible to get into the VR Beta. Make sure that you share this with your friends as well, so they’ll be able to join you for a few games, too. If you’re ready and willing to become your crewmate, here’s what you’ll need to do to get into the testing phase for Among Us VR!

Among Us In Real Life? How To Sign Up For the Among Us VR Beta

While Among Us has been meme’d in almost every way, shape, and form already, we can only imagine the hijinx that are going to happen once you have full and proper control of your crewmates. After blowing up beyond all comprehension in 2020, the fans of this title have something completely new to look forward to once this launches in Holiday 2022. However, if you’re wanting to jump into action sooner than that, you’ll want to see if you’ll be let into the Among Us VR Beta.

do you own a VR headset?

do you have an internet connection?

do you want to try Among Us VR early? sign up for Beta Test tasks here and help out the beans!https://t.co/oq5zynIVTA pic.twitter.com/EFbitLFKVO — Among Us VR 🔜🔜🔜 @gamescom (@AmongUsVR) August 3, 2022

By following this link, you’ll be taken to a Sign Up page that asks you for a few basic pieces of information. You’ll need to supply this information, including the type of VR Headset you use, which store you normally purchase VR titles through, and more to be considered for the Among Us VR test. After you have completed this information, you’ll have the option to set up a full account, which will allow you the chance to possibly playtest more titles in the future.

You’ll also receive the link to join an exclusive Discord page, where you’ll be able to interact with other fans and hopefuls that are ready to give Among Us VR a spin. If you’re beyond ready for this game to show up, make sure that you’re checking into our Among Us Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find recent patch notes, ways to play the game with your friends on other platforms, and how to link your accounts so you don’t lose your progress!

Among Us is available now on mobile, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Among Us VR will be available in Holiday 2022 for Oculus Quest, PlayStation VR, and PC VR.