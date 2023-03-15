How to Skip Cutscenes in MW2 and Warzone 2

Image: Infinity Ward

Are you tired of seeing the same cutscenes in your multiplayer matches? It can definitely feel monotonous to see the same things pop up over and over. Here, we will go over how you can skip cutscenes in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. They work slightly differently.

How to Skip Cutscenes in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

If you are here to find out how to skip cutscenes in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone, here’s how you can do it in the following:

In the Campaign

When playing solo and you want to skip the cutscenes, you can simply do so by pressing Circle on PlayStation or B on Xbox. Whatever your back button is on your platform, just press and hold it to skip the cutscene.

In Multiplayer

You can’t skip these cutscenes as they are played out in real time with the game’s engine. You will have to see the parts where you roll up in a helicopter or in a vehicle with your squad every time.

In Spec Ops and Raids

Similar to Campaign, you have to also press and hold the back button. However, if it is your first time playing a mission, you have to watch it. It does not matter if you are playing this with randoms or with friends in a squad. After the first time watching the cutscene, you do not have to sit through a cutscene all over again.

In Warzone and DMZ

To skip cutscenes, you can only do this on PC. If you are on PlayStation or Xbox, you’re out of luck.

In the Warzone menus, head on over to your Settings.

This is the cog on the top right of your screen.

From here, go to the Interface option.

Next, scroll all the way down in the Interface options until you get to the “Advanced Interface Settings”.

Find the “Skip Introduction Movie” option and switch it to Off.

Unfortunately for console players, there are far less advanced interface settings, meaning you won’t see things like network and hardware in-game alert icons, the skip intro movie, and a few other selections. You’re locked in to see the same thing every time.

Should there be a patch in the future where you can skip cutscenes, we will be sure to let you know when it drops.

- This article was updated on March 15th, 2023