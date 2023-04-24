How to Solve the Battery Puzzle in Mega Man Battle Network

Image: Capcom

The Battery Puzzle is one of the most confusing and difficult parts of Megaman Battle Network. With a flood of enemies, invisible pathways, and a need for trial & error, many players might find themselves unable to surpass this difficult challenge. If they want to push ahead and defeat ElecMan, the only way forward is to know how to solve every battery puzzle found in the Battle Network Power Plant.

Every Battery Puzzle in the Megaman Battle Network Power Plant and How to Solve Them

The battery puzzles begin with plenty of confusion. You can only test batteries a limited number of times, even though you have numerous different places to put them. There are Mr. Progs that will provide you with batteries and recharge them if you mess up putting them in the right order. Luckily, there’s no need for that if you know beforehand which batteries go into which slots.

Here’s how to solve each battery puzzle in order:

Puzzle 1: The Mr. Prog is found at the end of the top-left path next to the puzzle. Put the battery in the leftmost slot.

Puzzle 2: The Mr. Prog is found just southwest of the puzzle down a very short path. Put one battery in the bottom-left slot and the other in the top-right slot.

Puzzle 3: The Mr. Prog is found at the end of the top-right path by the puzzle. Put the batteries in the top-right slot, the center slot, and the bottom-right slot.

This next area is where things get extra tricky, as you’ll have multiple puzzles that are each connected to one another. The Mr. Prog you need to find is easily able to be seen next to the first puzzle.

Puzzle 4: Put one battery in the top-left slot and the other in either the top-right or bottom-right slot.

Puzzle 5: Put one battery in the bottom-right slot to create a path that connects to the previous puzzle. A Mr. Prog can be found here that will recharge your batteries for you.

Puzzle 6: Take the batteries from puzzle 4 and bring them to puzzle 5. Place one in the top-left slot and one in the center slot. Also take the third battery from its slot if you haven’t already.

Puzzle 7: Put the battery in the furthest bottom-right slot. This will let you backtrack to the previous puzzle to reclaim the other two batteries.

Puzzle 8: Place one battery in the leftmost slot of the second row and one battery in the rightmost slot of the same row. In case you don’t get it the first time, a Mr. Prog is right next to the puzzle to let you recharge the batteries. You’ll also need to make sure you take the other battery with you to insert it into one more slot.

Puzzle 9: This is the final puzzle. The Mr. Prog with batteries is found at the end of a path just south of the puzzle. Place each battery in the top-left, top-right, and bottom-middle slots.

This should be all you need to complete your journey, but you’ll also have to face the danger of multiple viruses and the ElecMan boss fight. Players with the Battle Network Legacy Collection can take advantage of the Buster MAX mode to quickly take out anything they encounter. If this isn’t a possibility for you, rely on powerful chips, Program Advances, and constant saving to ensure you don’t lose your progress!

- This article was updated on April 24th, 2023