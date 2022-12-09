Genshin Impact‘s version 3.3 is here, bringing to the game the debut of 5-star Wanderer and 4-star Faruzan, aswell as that of the new Genius Invokation TCG game mode. With that said, although new additions continue to breathe life into the game, a specific quest continues to elude many players. After all, how can you unlock and then start the Garcia’s Paean A Gift of Compatibility quest in Genshin Impact?

How to Start Garcia’s Paean: A Gift of Compatibility Quest in Genshin Impact

Although the quest is still not officially available in the game, you will be able to take part on it after you complete the Garcia’s Paean world quest and then take part in all of the Garcia’s Paean series of Sumeru commissions.

According to user Jeepers Creepers on Honey Impact, you will need to complete a total of 5 commissions (Key Items, Substitutes, By Bearings, Easy Peasy, and Echo of Someone) in order to be able to take part in the questline. From the above, only the first 2 are currently available.

It’s important to point out that which commissions you will be able to take daily will depend entirely on luck, so it may take a while until you are able tto complete all.

How to Start the Garcia’s Paean World Quest and the Sumeru Commissions

In order to trigger the world quest, you must head to Wangshu Inn, on Liyue, and then talk to the NPCs Garcia and Lutong. The NPCs will be located at the tables located in the inn’s ground-level section. After talking to them and completing the questline, you just need to complete all of the main series of Sumeru questlines in order to unlock the ability to take part in Sumeru commissions.

