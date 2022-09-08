How to Start Splatoon 3’s Single Player Campaign

Splatoon 3 has nearly made its way to fans around the world, promising many new mechanics and abilities for players to enjoy. On top of the numerous brand-new and returning weapons, the game features more in-depth multiplayer features and its own single player campaign. Fans are sure to want to get started on the latter as soon as possible, especially if they’ve been trying to avoid leaks from players with early access. With that in mind, players might wish to know when they can start Splatoon 3’s single player campaign. Thankfully, they won’t have to wait long to find out.

When (and How) Players Can Start Splatoon 3’s Single Player Campaign

The campaign of Splatoon 3 becomes available as soon as you reach Splatsville, the game’s main hub area. You’ll be given a series of tutorial prompts pointing out two major areas to you. The first is the multiplayer battle entrance while the second is a manhole containing Cap’n Cuttlefish. This manhole might seem familiar to fans of previous entries, especially since it’s the way players started the campaign of Splatoon and Splatoon 2. Just like in those games, holding ZL on top of the manhole will allow you to enter, sending you to the main hub for the single player campaign.

As you play through the campaign, you’ll unlock new stages and areas for you to test your skills in. There will also be tough enemies and bosses that you’ll need to outwit. This campaign is meant to be a primer for the game’s multiplayer mode, guiding you to learn new techniques and make use of different abilities and weapons as you continue the story. If you lack a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, this will be the main way you play Splatoon 3 as pretty much all of its other features are multiplayer-focused. Even if multiplayer is your main focus, the campaign will have plenty of content for both new players and long-time fans, from cameos made by the Squid Sisters to challenging battles and deep lore.

Splatoon 3 will launch as a Nintendo Switch exclusive on September 9, 2022.