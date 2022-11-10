How to Start the Bloody Ties DLC in Dying Light 2

The first story DLC for Dying Light 2, Bloody Ties, takes players to a spectacular combat arena in an all-new section of Villedor. Unlike most story DLC, Bloody Ties does not take place after the main story of Dying Light 2. Instead, it can be completed at any time after finishing the game’s prologue and serves as a side story instead of a completely new chapter of Aiden’s tale. Here’s how to get started with the Bloody Ties DLC in Dying Light 2 so you can reach Carnage Hall and take on all new enemies and earn plenty of new weapons.

How to Start Bloody Ties in Dying Light 2

Bloody Ties is a side story, so you don’t have to finish Dying Light 2 to start it. Instead, all you have to do is finish the game’s prologue and then Aiden will receive a call from a stranger initiating a quest called “First Blood.” This is the quest that starts the Bloody Ties DLC.

Bloody Ties is a fairly challenging DLC pack with a ton of combat, so make sure you’re adequately geared up before starting it. While you can start the DLC after finishing Dying Light 2’s prologue, it’s recommended to play through at least a decent chunk of the main campaign to unlock new abilities for Aiden and find powerful weapons to help you survive the fights ahead.

If you decide to put off Bloody Ties to level up a bit, then you can always find the First Blood quest waiting in your quest log. It’s marked as a special DLC story quest so it’s easy to spot among a long list of side quests. Bloody Ties is only a few hours long though, so your excursion to Carnage Hall shouldn’t distract you from the Peacekeeper and Survivor conflict for very long.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A cloud version for Nintendo Switch is currently in development.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022