How to Switch and Equip Weapons in Bayonetta 3

When exploring the many universes of Bayonetta 3, players will discover a vast array of weapons to use against foes. While finding a good variety of weapons is pretty easy, learning how to use them all can be somewhat more difficult. It’s wise to have a good selection on-hand so you can quickly switch between them during fights, but the game doesn’t make it entirely clear on how to do so. Thankfully, it’s incredibly easy to equip and switch weapons in Bayonetta 3 once players figure out the right buttons and systems.

How can you Quickly Equip and Switch Different Weapons in Bayonetta 3?

After unlocking your first alternate weapon, you can swap between different loadouts by accessing the in-game menu — the same place where costume customization becomes available. You’ll notice you can put weapons in an “A” slot and a “B” slot, with Colour My World most likely taking up the A slot already. The game does not make it extremely obvious on how to switch between these slots, but you can do so in-game by pressing the L button. This will even let you swap weapons during battles without having to access the menu a second time.

While many of these weapons are paired with Infernal Demons, swapping weapons won’t also swap the demons you can control. You must equip them separately in the in-game menu, but you’ll be able to equip three at once rather than just two. You can alter your demons’ Wink Slave finishers depending on your weapon, causing them to perform different attacks. This leads to a bit of depth in which weapons and demons you pair with each other, as some combinations might be more effective than others. Check out the best pairs for yourself and tear through foes with style as you make your way through the multiverse!

Bayonetta 3 is a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

- This article was updated on October 30th, 2022