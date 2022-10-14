How to Tame Wildlife in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

Epic Games added wildlife in Fortnite back in Chapter 2 Season 3 and sharks were the first ones to come to the party. They were soon followed by boars, chickens, frogs, and wolves. Over the past few seasons, new animals have been added to the game. Some have stayed, while some have vanished for good.

Ever since Chapter 2 Season 6, you could tame most of these wild animals in the game. However, as the seasons have progressed, Epic Games has tweaked the method of taming wildlife in Fortnite. Earlier, in order to tame an animal in the game, you would have to craft the Hunter’s Cloak, but that mechanic is now obsolete. As of Chapter 3 Season 4, you need not craft any additional item to tame wildlife in Fortnite.

Taming Wildlife in Fortnite

To tame wolves and boars in Fortnite, all you need to do is jump on their backs and they’ll be under your command until either of you are eliminated by an enemy looper. Now, as simple as that may sound, it’s not that easy. You will need to time the jump properly, or you might just get stomped by either of these beasts, and that is not something you would want.

It’s comparatively easier to tame boars over wolves. If you’re looking to tame a boar, chase it when you find one and then jump on its back. If you’re looking to tame a wolf, you will have to wait till it charges at you. When it does, hit the jump button. If you land on its back successfully, the animal will be tamed.

As of Chapter 3 Season 4, you can now pet the wildlife in Fortnite. All you need to do is mount them and press the button assigned to the “pet” feature. This button should also show up on the left-hand side of your screen when you’re riding a boar or a wolf in the game. Do remember that in order to pet the animal you’re riding, you will have to stop moving.

That is how you tame wildlife in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.