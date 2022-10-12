Where to Find the Throwable Launchpad in Fortnite

Fortnite now has Throwable Launch Pads. Mobility is essential when it comes to Battle Royale games and Throwable Launch Pads are a great answer to redeploying. Since Rift-To-Gos got vaulted, we are excited to see Throwable Launch Pads. Here is where to find Throwable Launch Pads in Fortnite.

Where to Find Throwable Launch Pads in Fortnite

Throwable Launch Pads can be found anywhere in Fortnite as ground loot, in Chests, and in Supply Drops. Like Port-A-Bunkers and other gadgets in Fortnite, while Throwable Launch Pads won’t get you kills, it will help you not get killed and get you in the position to get kills. Also, Throwable Launch Pads are included in competitive playlists.

With the new Explosive Goo Gun in Fortnite, there has never been a better time for Throwable Launch Pads. Just as the name suggests, Throwable Launch Pads are launch pads that you can carry around and throw on the ground when you need to get out of a sticky situation.

Whether you are going alone or in a squad, you’ll want to carry Throwable Launch Pads to get over steep hills, get the best position in the final ring, get out of ambushes, and sneak attack your enemies.

And with Black Adam now in Fortnite, you never know when lightning will strike. Always be prepared with Throwable Launch Pads. Whether you are completing the Bytes challenges or are working your way through Daily Quests, your new best friend is the Throwable Launch Pad.

Although the Explosive Goo Gun and Throwable Launch Pads are new, Shield Bubbles are back in Fortnite for the time being.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.