How to Track your COD Stats with True Game Data

No matter if you’re a hardcore Call of Duty fan, or someone that likes to jump in for a few rounds of fun, having proper knowledge of your overall skills is important. While the games do tend to use Skill Based Matchmaking to put you in with a group of players, knowing exactly where you stand is one of the most fun parts of the game.

Thanks to a new website, you’ll be able to bypass the rather lacking in-game check and get an overabundance of details right on your device of choice. Here’s how to use TrueGameData to see how you’re doing in Call of Duty.

How To See Your Call Of Duty Stats With TrueGameData

The first thing you’ll need to do is visit the TrueGameData Website, and sign up for an account. You’ll find the option to create an account on the left-hand side of your screen. Once you have signed up, you’ll need to verify your email address, which will fully activate your account.

Once you have fully activated your account, you’ll be ready to access at least the basic parts of the website. If you’re hoping to see some more in-depth information, you’ll need to sign up for one of their memberships, which range from $5 a month, up to $15 a month. Depending on your skills in the game, this may be the best subscription service money can buy, especially if you’re hoping to show off to your friends.

What Do You Get With Premium In TrueGameData

If you’re hoping to get all of the data needed, the $5 per month tier is going to get you full access to everything on the site. The other two membership tiers are mainly meant to show your support toward the site and what they do, so if you have the cash to spend, it seemingly would be appreciated by the developers of this tool.

By purchasing a premium membership, you’ll have access to all of the following:

No Ads

Best Stats Tool

Shot To Kill Calculator

Combination Location

Damage per Mag Charts

Recoil Plot Generators

Hipfire Visualizations

Aimsaw Visualization

Premium Profile

However, not all of the games that they cover will have all of these features. On this graph, you can see which titles support the premium features.

Image: TrueGameData / Attack Of The Fanboy

Does this seem like something that every Call of Duty player will need in their life? Maybe not, but having complete access to all of these particular skills and all of this information could prove invaluable to those that are enjoying their favorite game. For $5 a month, you can’t really go wrong, especially if you find yourself improving.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023