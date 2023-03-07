Image: Blizzard Entertainment

As if the previous Cupid Hanzo skin wasn’t mind-blowing enough, Overwatch 2 continues to surprise its fans with its collaboration with One Punch Man. From Mumen Rider Soldier 76, Saitama Doomfist, and Terrible Tornado Kiriko to Genos Genji, players can get their hands on the limited-time One Punch Man-inspired skins and rewards in this latest event. Without further ado, here’s how to unlock all Overwatch 2 One Punch Man skins and rewards!

How to Get All Overwatch 2 One Punch Man Skins in Rewards

If you’re an Overwatch 2 player who’s a fan of One Punch Man, you’re in for a treat. There are four skins in total which you can get during this event, and one which you can get for free is the Mumen Rider Soldier 76 skin. You’ll be able to unlock the legendary Mumen Rider Soldier 76 skin by playing 24 games from any mode, be it Quick Play, Arcade, or even Competitive.

Meanwhile, you can only unlock the rest of the One Punch Man skins by purchasing them from the Shop, each costing 2,100 coins. That being said, if you’re not a fan of spending money to buy skins, there’s still good news.

You can also earn free rewards during this limited-time event. These are small rewards like name card and weapon charms, which are still great if you’re into collecting and unlocking all items in Overwatch 2. You just need to complete these challenges to get them.

Saitama’s Fist Weapon Charm : can be unlocked by playing 4 games in any mode

: can be unlocked by playing 4 games in any mode Mumen Rider Name Card : can be unlocked by playing 8 games in any mode

: can be unlocked by playing 8 games in any mode Cyclist of Justice Victory Pose for Soldier 76 : can be unlocked by playing 12 games in any mode

: can be unlocked by playing 12 games in any mode Justice Crash Highlight Intro for Soldier 76: : can be unlocked by playing 16 games in any mode

: can be unlocked by playing 16 games in any mode Boros Weapon Charm : can be unlocked by playing 20 games in any mode

: can be unlocked by playing 20 games in any mode Legendary Mumen Rider-Soldier 76 skin: can be unlocked by playing 24 games in any mode

That’s about how to get all the Overwatch 2 One Punch Man skins and rewards. Just remember that this event is only available from March 7 to April 6, 2023. So, try to at least log in each day and play for a bit if you don’t want to miss these rewards!

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023