How to Unlock All Trophies/Achievements in Wanted: Dead

Wanted: Dead players will be busy experiencing the game and learning how to switch the firing mode of their weapon, however, some may be wondering how many trophies there are and how to unlock them. Thankfully, this article will have all of the answers you will need as we take you through the requirements of how to unlock every trophy and achievement in Wanted: Dead.

Unlocking Every Trophy/Achievement in Wanted: Dead

There are 54 achievements in total to earn from the experience but 55 if you are playing on PlayStation as the platinum trophy accounts for one of the trophies. The following list showcases every achievement you will be able to earn in the game.

Trophy/Achievement Name How to Earn Wanted: Dead Platinum Trophy (If playing on PlayStation) Collect all other 54 trophies from the game. Quickdraw Gunner You will have to hit three targets in Bullet Time for this achievement. What a Mess Simply defeat 10 enemies with any chainsaw you find in the stages. Hooligan Keep kicking the crane game and you will break and reset it, this is when you will get the achievement. Unexpected Forecast Activate sprinklers for the first time and this can be done easily by throwing a grenade in a hallway with sprinklers. Beginner Complete the first training level. Intermediate Complete the second training level. Advanced Complete the third training level. Professional Complete the fourth training level. Gamer Complete the Space Runaway minigame on normal mode. Quickshot Get a score of 10,000 in the Shooting Range Time Attack mode. These 10,000-point shooting range achievements shouldn’t be too much hassle to get by playing normally. Deadeye Get a score of 10,000 in the Shooting Range Score Attack Mode. Sore Loser Get a score of 13,000 in the Shooting Range. There is an easy method for this achievement. On Fire Max out the adrenaline gauge when you are playing Karaoke. I Got Room Simply make sure to eat more than five bowls of Ramen in a row. Skillful Blade Parry ten enemies. Skillful Draw Perform ten handgun counters. This can be done when there is a red glow around an enemy’s attack. Collector’s Start Obtain one collectible (i.e. a purple document) Just a Hobby Collect ten collectibles. Mood Change Change the Jukebox music for the first time. This can be performed in the headquarters that you return to. There is a Jukebox in the lounge next to the kitchen. So Much to Learn Unlock a skill. Got it Memorized Unlock ten skills in the game. Your Gat ain’t Cheap Eliminate ten enemies with only your pistol. Slide by Defeat ten enemies while you are sliding and firing. New Blade Defeat ten enemies with your blades/melee. Test Shot Defeat ten enemies with only firearms. True Shot Defeat 100 enemies with only firearms. Bloodied Blade Defeat 100 enemies with your blades/melee. Sliced Cut off an enemy’s limb. Sliced & Diced Cut off 100 enemy limbs. Uncle Owen Eliminate three enemies with an Incendiary Grenade. With One Stone Defeat two enemies with a Frag Grenade. Get Some Head Watch a finishing strike for the first time. A Satisfying Sound Defeat an enemy with the headshot. Dismissed Watch twenty different Finishing Strikes. Kowloon Park Complete the Park stage. The Last Stand Complete the Police HQ stage. Wanted Complete the Kowloon Streets stage. Smuggler’s Hideout Complete the Club Deaf Panther. Quarter Eater Complete the Space Runaway minigame on Hard mode. Teach Me How To Blitz Clear the tutorial of the game. Dauer Synthetics Complete the Dauer HQ Stage. No Needles Complete any stage without healing with Stimpacks. Otaku Obtain every figure from the crane minigame. Art of the Draw Perform 100 parries throughout the game. Art of the Blade Perform 100 handgun counters throughout the game. Ramen World Legend Get a full combo in any of the Ramen songs. Gun Master Defeat 1000 enemies using only firearms. True Collector Obtain every collectible in the game. Movie Buff Obtain every memory movie in the game. No More to Learn Unlock every skill in the skill tree. Chanbara Defeat 1000 enemies using only melee attacks. Severance Pays Watch every finishing strike. Emma Lauthner Finish the game on all difficulties. Headhunter Defeat ten enemies with a headshot.

As can be observed, there are certainly a lot of achievements to work through but plenty of excellent times to be had while collecting them. Whether that’s playing through the crane game or simply enjoying slashing your enemies with the piercing of your blade.

Wanted: Dead is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.