While some heroes in Marvel’s Midnight Suns may be unfamiliar to the casual Marvel fan, one playable character that everyone knows is Captain America. While fans look forward to unlocking Spider-Man and may or may not recognize who Ghost Rider is, Captain America is someone you’ll want on your team. Here is how to unlock Captain America in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

How to Unlock Captain America in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Whether you are satisfied with the core 13 playable characters in Marvel’s Midnight Suns or wish Moon Knight would join the roster sooner, Captain America is a hero worth unlocking. Unsurprisingly, he is a hero that focuses on defense and tanking damage.

To unlock Captain America and add him to your team, you first need to complete the Some Assembly Required mission. This is a story mission that you can’t miss, so, like the Hulk, it is only a matter of time before you unlock Captain America.

This mission takes place at Stark Tower and features The Hunter, Iron Man, and Captain America. You must defeat Hydra troops and Crossbones to succeed. In the first half, stay out of the red zone and knock enemies into it. Eliminate the sniper as soon as possible.

In the second half of the fight, you’ll need to defeat Crossbones twice. To do so, manage the minions with Iron Man’s AoE attacks and knock Crossbones into the environment with The Hunter and Captain America. After defeating Crossbones and surviving the mission, you will permanently unlock Captain America.

With Captain America unlocked, to maximize his tank/defense build, pair him with high damage dealers like Ghost Rider, Blade, or Iron Man. While Captain America taunts and defends, high damage dealing characters can clear out the enemies.

And that is how to unlock Captain America in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Be sure to increase your Friendship level with him to access more combos and passives.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022