How to Unlock Fender in MW2

When it comes to fashion in Modern Warfare 2, one of the main ways to show it is through your choice of operator. While some players might want to choose a slim operator to hopefully go noticed, many players want a tanky-looking operator like Fender. Let’s go over how you can unlock Fender in Modern Warfare 2.

How to Unlock Fender in Modern Warfare 2

Whether you want Fender just for his looks or because you have the special Mountain Dew crossover skin for him, it isn’t too hard to unlock his base skin. All you need to do to unlock Fender is to get two launcher kills in a single match. These are quite simple to get but it might take a match or two to get done.

To get launcher kills you need to be using one of the four rocket launchers in Modern Warfare 2 and get two player kills with them. The best launcher to use for this challenge is the RPG-7 as it is a free-fire rocket launcher, meaning you don’t need to lock in onto a point before firing it like the JOKR.

The kills don’t need to be in a single life or round as well, so you can keep firing all the rockets you have and then die to get a fresh launch full of rockets. If you are having trouble getting the two kills with a launcher, you might want to consider trying out some of the smaller maps like Shipment and Shoot House. Since these maps and so close quarters, it will be much easier to get the rocket kills.

Once you have managed to get the two kills and unlock Fender, you might want to complete your heavy look by using something like the TAQ-V. Of course, you can still run quicker SMGs like the Minibak, but a larger weapon does seem to fit the tanky look of Fender a bit better.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023