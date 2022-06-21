Sonic Origins isn’t just a compilation of the 16-bit 2D era of Sonic games. It contains so much more to appease fans, including a whole section showcasing concept art, movies, and music that accompanied the franchise in the 90s. This mode is the Museum where you can essentially take a trip down memory lane, but not all the things are given to you right from the getgo when booting up Sonic Origins. You’ll need to do some unlocking, so here’s how to do that.

How to Unlock More Museum Items in Sonic Origins

There are three ways to unlock additional content in the Museum so here are the methods:

The first way to unlock more Museum content is to purchase the Digital Deluxe version of the game or buy the “Classic Music Pack” when it becomes available. This adds additional music that you can listen to in the Sounds menu of the Museum Mode. Unfortunately, you can’t unlock this through conventional gameplay, meaning this is locked behind a paywall. It’s a bit scummy.

The next method is to farm for Coins. This form of currency is obtained by completing Missions, Boss Rush modes, and getting 1-ups. If that last bit threw you off, it’s because, in the Anniversary and Mirror Modes of all the games, you will have infinite lives. In cases where you’d find a 1-up box, pick up 100 rings, or score 50,000 points, you’ll hear the same jingle but earn a coin instead.

When you have Coins, head over to the Premium Collection tab of each of the Museum Mode categories. Each item, whether it’s a song or a movie, will cost you 5 Coins.

Finally, the last way you will unlock more items is by playing the game. By just clearing each game, you’ll earn the intro and outro movies. You’ll also unlock additional items if you earn the trophies or achievements in the game. If you are on Switch where this isn’t a thing, items in your Normal Collection will tell you what kind of conditions you have to meet before getting these said items.

Things can range from traveling into the past or future in Sonic CD, getting a jackpot in Casino Night Zone in Sonic 2, or turning into Super Sonic.

Sonic Origins is available now for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC.