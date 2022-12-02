How To Unlock More Safehouses In Need For Speed Unbound

Players hoping for a new place to hide from the heat in Need For Speed Unbound will need to work towards unlocking new safehouses as soon as possible. Not only are the cops faster and much more furious than ever, but with the sprawling world of Lakeshore being quite large, having somewhere to go when it’s needed most can save players plenty of cash.

However, they may not know how to get their hands on another safe house, but it’s surprisingly easy to do so. Players will just need to keep the pedal to the metal as they complete a specific type of mission to finally earn a new spot to call home.

How To Earn More Safehouses In Need For Speed Unbound

Players will have an opportunity to help out other races and rivals as the game progresses, and it’s not just a fun way to learn about their history. As players scream through the city in a modified vehicle of their choice, participating in these missions will also unlock a new safehouse for players to crash at while they wait for the heat to die down.

This also gives players somewhere to work on their cars and instantly unlocks an almost fast travel system of sorts, where they’ll be able to start from that particular location when searching for new races to partake in. Players will see notifications pop up on their screen while either free roaming or making their way to a new race signaling that they have a racer in need. Pressing up on the d-pad will accept the mission and instantly plot a course to their location.

Once you have successfully evaded the heat and got the racer to their destination of choice, players will receive an additional safehouse to find refuge in when they need it. This is great, especially if they’re sitting on a fat stack of cash that could be lost if they happened to get busted by the LPD.

