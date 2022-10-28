How to Unlock the Cronen OP44 Muzzle in Modern Warfare 2

Weapon customization is a huge part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and the incredibly deep Gunsmith system has been entirely revamped this year with a new weapon platform system. Now, weapons belong to certain platforms and share attachments with other weapons in the same family. To unlock every attachment for a given weapon, you’ll have to level up the other weapons on the same platform. The Cronen OP44 muzzle attachment, however, seemingly doesn’t have any unlock criteria, which has left many Modern Warfare 2 players wondering how to unlock it and add it to their arsenals.

How to Get the Cronen OP44 in Modern Warfare 2

The Cronen OP44 is a muzzle attachment that can be used with assault rifles like the M4 and FTAC Recon. Normally, you would unlock an attachment like this by leveling up a weapon belonging to a certain weapon family like the M4 platform, but there is no unlock criteria listed in-game for the Cronen OP44. Why is that?

At the moment, the Cronen OP44 is unobtainable in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. You can use the muzzle attachment in private matches where everything is unlocked, but there’s no way to unlock it in standard multiplayer for use in your custom loadouts. There are a few other attachments like this, such as the Slimline Pro optic or the Silentfire XG6 suppressor, so the Cronen OP44 is not alone in this regard.

There are two possible explanations for this muzzle attachment’s lack of unlock criteria. The first possible scenario is that this is a bug and Infinity Ward will enable unlock challenges for all of the unobtainable attachments sometime soon. The second possibility is that these attachments will be unlocked by leveling up weapons that are not currently in the game that are being held back for the launch of Modern Warfare 2 Season 1. Whatever the case, these attachments will eventually become available at a later date.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 will bring a ton of new content with it, including an array of new maps, weapons, and modes like the Tier 1 playlist. Not only that, but Warzone 2.0 and the extraction-based DMZ mode are releasing for free alongside Season 1’s debut, so there’s a lot for Call of Duty fans to look forward to. Cooperative raids are also coming later down the line before the end of the year as well, a first for the series.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022