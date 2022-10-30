Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 features a level never seen before of customization, as players are able to fully customize their guns, from their main barrel to their rear grip. With that said, among the wide array of underbarrels and grips available, the Edge-47 can be considered one of the best stat-wise, as it offers an increase in both Accuracy and Recoil Control, although at the cost of Handling. But how can you unlock the Edge-47 Grip in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

How to Unlock the Edge-47 Grip in Modern Warfare 2

Unfortunately for all who were hoping to get and equip the grip on the game, it is currently not possible to unlock the Edge-47 grip outside of private matches in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As, although the attachment is present in the list, as you could check out in the image above, it is currently not listed in any of the Weapon Platforms. Together with the Edge-47 Grip, other attachments such as the Bruen Warrior Grip, the Slimline Pro-Optic, and the Cronen OP44 Muzzle are also present but currently unavailable in the game.

With that said, although the Edge-47 Grip is not available, the game does offer a few good alternatives for those looking to fill the gap, such as the Agent Grip or the FTAC Ripper 56. the latter of which will offer an insane amount of Accuracy, although at the extra cost of mobility.

How to Unlock the Agent Grip or the FTAC Ripper 56 Grips Modern Warfare 2

You will be able to unlock the Agent Grip by leveling up the X13 Auto to level 17. While the FTAC Ripper 56 can be unlocked by leveling up the Lachmann-762 to level 6.

You can currently play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 29th, 2022