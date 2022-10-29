Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, allowing players all over the world to both take part in its storyline, which is a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare remake, and dive into its multiplayer modes. The latter of which includes both known modes such as Team Deathmatch and new and massive ones, like Invasion. With that said, in the game, players are able to once again fully customize their weapons, by picking their favorite attachments among a wide array of barrels, muzzles, and, of course, grips and underbarrels. But how can you unlock the Bruen Warrior Grip in Modern Warfare 2?

How to Unlock the Bruen Warrior Grip in Modern Warfare 2

Like many other attachments in the game, such as the Slimline Pro-Optic, the Cronen OP44 Muzzle, and the Silentfire XG6 Muzzle, at the time of writing, there is no way to unlock the Bruen Warrior Grip in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. As the unlock criteria for the attachment are currently blank and no weapon currently available in the game features the attachment as part of their Progression Platforms. The latter of which is the usual way in which players are able to unlock new weapons and attachments in-game.

The attachment is also not listed as part of the rank increase rewards, although its presence there was already unlikely, to begin with.

With that said, is not like the game leaves you with no option regarding good underbarrels and grips. In this case, in particular, we recommend the use of the excellent VX Pineapple Vert Grip. The grip can be a great alternative to the Bruen Warrior Grip attachment thanks to its ability to increase both accuracy and recoil control, although at the cost of both mobility and handling.

You can currently play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 29th, 2022