Dragon Ball Z is back again in Fortnite which means there are new skins and cosmetics to get as well as sprays like the Gohan Beast Spray. While sprays are the least used cosmetic in Fortnite next to emoticons, if you really love Dragon Ball Z, then you’ll definitely want to snag the Ghoan Beast Spray. Here’s how.

How to Unlock the Gohan Beast Spray in Fortnite

To get the Gohan Beast Spray in Fortnite, all you have to do is complete a Dragon Ball-themed Weekly Quest. That could be collecting Dragon Balls or completing any other Dragon Ball-themed quest. However, normal Weekly Quests won’t count toward getting the Gohan Beast Spray.

You have from now until February 7 at 9:00am ET to get the Gohan Beast Spray. On February 7, the Orange Piccolo Spray will be up for grabs and will be attainable by the same method that the Gohan Beast Spray is unlocked.

Though there are Dragon Ball-themed Weekly Quests to complete in the standard Battle Royale mode, if you want to complete a Dragon Ball quest quickly, head over to the Dragon Ball Adventure Island. To do that, find it in the Discover screen or enter the Island Code which is 5642-8525-5429.

Since the Gohan Beast Spray will only be available for a limited time, you should snag it while you can. Whether you use sprays or not, sprays are rarely ever found in the item shop which means this may be the last chance to ever get the Gohan Beast Spray.

Besides the new Dragon Ball items and quests, there are new Reality Augments to unlock. Each Reality Augment adds something new to the game which is exciting and keeps things fresh. Also, check out the two new Dragon Ball skins in the Item Shop.

Fortnite is available to play for free on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023