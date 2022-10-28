How to Unlock the SZ Recharge-DX Optic in Modern Warfare 2

As you work towards becoming the ultimate soldier in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer aspect, you’ll notice that there are more attachments than you can shake a stick at in this game. While you’ll be able to unlock many different sights for your weapons, there are a few that seem to offer superhuman boosts that could help you become more accurate than ever before.

While the SZ Recharge-DX may not offer all of the boosts that the SZ Aggressor-IR offers, you’ll still see a reasonable boost to your range and accuracy when you equip this scope. But, how do you unlock it for your favorite guns? Let’s dive in and find out what you’ll need to do to earn this optic as you continue pushing your skills to the limit in Modern Warfare 2!

How To Get SZ Recharge-DX in Modern Warfare 2

While the Gunsmith has unlocked a seemingly impossible number of combinations for you to customize attachments and weapons, some leave you wondering how to get them in your locker for the next game. As you work on leveling up all of your weapons to their max level, you’ll find that certain optics just don’t seem to want to unlock.

Currently, there are a few different optics that have no unlock requirements in the game, such as the Slimline Pro which are currently not unlockable in the standard multiplayer game mode. However, with Private Matches having everything unlocked from the get-go, you’ll be able to get your hands and experiment with this special optic so you can use it to its full potential when it’s finally unlockable in standard multiplayer.

You’ll have a good chance to play around with friends, either locally or online as you mess around in Private Matches, but it’s strange to see that these are not usable in the regular multiplayer mode. There is a good chance that Infinity Ward will fix this in the future with a hotfix or patch, but until that point comes, we recommend that you give it a try in Private Matches so you can perfect the art of the kill with it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022