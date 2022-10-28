How to Unlock the SZ Aggressor-IR Optic in Modern Warfare 2

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 offering a mindboggling amount of customization in the newest iteration of the long-running franchise, you’ll find that you’ll be able to unlock and share plenty of customization options between your weapons. With the new Gunsmith, you’ll find that you’re able to make the weapon of your dreams. However, a few items feel just right out of your reach.

Take the SZ Aggressor-IR Optic, for example. While most other accessories for your weapon have a specific unlock goal, this one taunts you, dangling right in front of your face with no information. Let’s dive in and find out how you’ll be able to unlock it for use in multiplayer, and what you’ll need to do to make this happen.

How To Get SZ Aggressor-IR Optic in Modern Warfare 2

As you look to customize your favorite weapons, you may find yourself drooling over the increase in Range and Accuracy that this attachment brings to the table. Especially in a Multiplayer Shooter such as this, any boost will help you successfully secure a win at the end of the day. Even after reaching the maximum level with all of these weapons, which happens to be a requirement to unlock different attachments for them, you’ll find that this attachment is still locked.

Much like the Slimline Pro optic, you’ll come to find that this attachment is currently not available to be used in standard multiplayer. However, if you’re playing a private match with friends, you’ll be able to see what this weapon has to offer. There is currently no information on when this will be available in standard multiplayer, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled on the official Infinity Ward Twitter page to see if any information comes out shortly. Maybe it’ll come along with the launch of Season 1?

While you may not be able to jump into a game of Zombies with your friends this year, you’ll still have plenty of reasons to check out the high-flying action that this game has to offer. If you’ve got your hands on a display that can output at 120Hz, you’re in for a visual feast that doesn’t quit.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

