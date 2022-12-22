How-To-Unlock-the-Whistle-Emote-in-Lost-Ark

As you progress through Lost Ark, complete missions and quests, and explore the expansive map, you will be rewarded with various things. While sometimes these items will be incredibly useful to you, like timber and materials to craft with, others are generally just used for a gimmick, as an emote. But since Lost Ark is such an enjoyable game to play with company, sometimes having an emote can be amusing ways of conversation, so you must have one for every emotion. The Whistle Emote is available to unlock while players level up, so read on to find out how to add it to your collection.

When Do You Unlock The Whistle Emote in Lost Ark?

To start the journey into unlocking the Whistle emote, you will need to level your character until you hit 50, which will unlock Una’s Tasks. To complete these tasks, you will need to head to Azure Wind Island and begin the central quest line. Once you’ve hit the Mane of the Azure Wind, you’ll be able to focus on the final part of the mission: completing and repeating the Ruffians in the Ground quest until you have a level 3 reputation. Once this is achieved, you will be rewarded with the Whistle Emote.

However, unlike the majority of Emotes in Lost Ark, the Whistle Emote serves a purpose. You can use this emote to build a rapport with an NPC in Nia called Nagi. If you use the Whistle Emote around her, you will slowly build your friendship, and she will be quick to shower you with gifts. Of course, these rewards vary depending on your relationship’s strength, but Nagi is also a fantastic source of gold and will reward any committed player. So, if you’re looking for a little extra cash, you may have to whistle away and work yourself up in her good books.

Lost Ark is available on PC.

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022