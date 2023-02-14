How to Use Bloodhound White Ravens Passive Ability in Apex Legends

As we can see from the Apex Legends Season 16 patch notes, of all the legends, Bloodhound got a complete passive rework. It is still called Tracker, but instead of seeing enemy tracks, a white raven mechanic will take the stage. Here’s how to use white ravens as Bloodhound in Apex Legends.

Bloodhound White Ravens, Explained

To master Bloodhound, you’ll want to know how to use their white ravens. As mentioned previously, the white ravens are the new passive ability for Bloodhound which replaces their ability to see tracks.

How it works is white ravens will occasionally spawn near Bloodhound when no enemies are around. So, if you see a white raven nearby, you can know for sure that no enemies are near you.

You can interact with the white ravens or scan them with your tactical to trigger them. Once triggered, the white ravens will fly toward the nearest enemy. If you scan a white raven, your tactical will automatically recharge.

When the white ravens fly toward the nearest enemy, a misty trail will be left behind for Bloodhound and their squad to follow. This will also appear on the map for your allies to see.

Using a white raven will recover 25% of your tactical and ultimate abilities. So, whenever a white raven is around, be sure to scan it to start heading toward the closest enemies.

Also, when you use Bloodhound’s ultimate, you’ll automatically launch an activated white raven that will fly toward the nearest enemies. If you kill an enemy with your ultimate active, you’ll trigger an additional white raven.

Are the White Ravens Good in Apex Legends?

The white raven rework has the potential to make Bloodhound even stronger. While their previous tracking ability was decently useful, the white raven passive is more lore-based and allows for more interplay for Bloodhound players.

Although Bloodhound is already one of the best legends in the game, the new white ravens passive could make Bloodhound even more deadly. If used right and when paired with the other great legend classes, Bloodhound could be unstoppable in Season 16.

It will be interesting to see how Bloodhound’s passive works in the game. Will it make him more overpowered or will this new ability be a nerf like what happened to Horizon?

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.