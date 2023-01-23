Horizon’s Tactical is Fixed in New Apex Legends Patch

In the most recent Apex Legends patch, you know, the one that is deleting players’ accounts, Horizon’s tactical was fixed. Well, fixed in the sense that the surprise Horizon nerf that wasn’t in the patch notes was reverted. Horizon as a character is still considered broken by many Apex Legends fans.

To expand upon what was previously mentioned, players found a Horizon nerf that wasn’t listed in the most recent patch notes. This nerf made it so that any player — not just Horizon — that took the gravity lift up would see terrible bullet spread.

Of course, this is a nerf to Horizon because the best tool in her toolkit is her gravity lift tactical ability. This ability allows anybody to travel up quite a ways and stay at the top for a while before getting booted off. The problem that the surprise nerf brought was anybody who shot their weapon while ascending on the gravity lift would see uncontrollable bullet spread.

🔧Rollin' out a quick @PlayApex patch🔧



🤝 Legends start with correct number of tactical charges in BR

3⃣ Firing Range easter egg can be activated again

🌀Eliminating Wraith by headshot no longer causes incorrect particle effects

🚀Horizon's tactical changes have been reverted — Respawn (@Respawn) January 23, 2023

Luckily for Horizon mains, and unluckily for people who hate Horizon, the nerf to Horizon’s tactical ability has been “reverted.” In the comments of the tweet, Respawn has clarified that this means players should see no change in Horizon’s ability. In other words, Horizon’s surprise nerf is no more.

The small patch that Respawn rolled out also includes legends starting with the correct amount of tacticals, the easter eggs in Firing Range being reactivated, and a small visual update to headshots on Wraith.

Some players want to see the nerf on Horizon stay since Horizon mains can absolutely beam enemies as they ascend their gravity lifts. While many people think it is too powerful, the correct way to nerf a legend is to roll it out with formal patch notes. It is unfair to see surprise nerfs on any legend, so if any legend does get nerfed in the future, we hope that the changes will be included in the patch notes.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2023