Warzone 2.0 season two brought many changes and additions to the game, adding new contracts, weapons, modes, and more to Warzone 2.0. One of these additions offers a new option for players to acquire loot, but unfortunately, only a few players know how to use it. So stick around and learn how to use Sea Treasure Tokens in Warzone 2.0.

How to Use Sea Treasure Tokens in Warzone 2.0

If you have been playing Warzone 2.0’s new resurgence mode, you may have bumped into the new Sea Treasure Tokens scattered around Ashika Island. These tokens may seem useless, but they can turn your matches into victories if you know how to use them and the rewards they offer.

After finding a Sea Treasure token, players must go to a gas station and interact with the new arcade machines inside Gas Stations. After locating the Arcade Machine, players will press the interact button and wait a few seconds until the machine rewards players for the token they put in. Rewards are random, so players can get anything from killstreaks, ammo, weapons, and armor plates.

This new feature is only present in Ashika Island, so players who prefer to play basic Battle Royale game modes in Al Masrah will not find these tokens and use them throughout their matches.

Sea Treasure Tokens may help you win a match, or two, so do not underestimate the power and reach this new feature has. The randomness of the feature may deter you from trying it, but you never know what you can get when using these tokens, so if you have a Sea Treasure Token in your backpack a come across a gas station, do not forget to use them.

The new resurgence game mode is one of the few reasons why many Warzone fans returned to Warzone 2.0. Not all players are happy with all the changes and additions made in Warzone 2.0, but this new game mode was one of the most expected additions by the community. The new weapons and skins are always good additions, but many players were focused on the new game mode added with this new update.

DMZ fans will explore Ashika Island if they want, as the new update added this new location to DMZ’s map roster. Al Masrah is a great map, but novelty is something most players crave after playing dozens of hours on the same map, so new additions are always welcomed by the community.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023