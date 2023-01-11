How To Use Tanning Rack In Stranded Deep?

As gamers push toward their survival in the world of Stranded Deep, there are a few things that may feel like foreign knowledge unless players know exactly how to use them. The Tanning Rack is one of these items, where players may have a basic idea of what it will be used for, but they may not know all of the benefits that it can offer for gamers in their journey.

While gamers continue to sail the ocean in their crafted raft, they’ll be able to find specific items that can be super useful to them on their adventure on the island. But, if gamers can figure out how to master the use of the Tanning Rack, they’ll find that it can be quite useful at any part of the game.

What Is The Tanning Rack In Stranded Deep?

Players can use the Tanning Rack to turn rawhide into worked leather, which is a very valuable tool that can be used to refine items into a better version of themselves. Let’s take the Axe, for example, which can be turned into a Refined Axe with the use of Worked Leather. While there may only be 7 items that can be updated with Worked Leather, it’s a very valuable item to have in the long run.

How Do You Use The Tanning Rack?

As players continue to search for new materials on the island, players will want to start searching for these particular items:

Four Lashings

Four Wood Sticks

Once players have obtained these items, they’ll need to access the Crafting Menu and create this particular item. After it has been created, players will want to place it on their island to start using it. After it has been placed, players should start hunting boars and sharks to start earning Rawhide.

After they have obtained Rawhide, players will want to make their way toward the Tanning Rack and open their Crafting Menu, where they’ll have the chance to start making Worked Leather and getting better weapons and items quickly and easily.

Much like the Hobo Stove, the Tanning Rack is quite a valuable tool to have on the island at any time. While it takes time to start gathering all of the proper materials, players will start to see the benefits as quickly as possible.

Stranded Deep is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023