In Hogwarts Legacy, Who Was the First Minister for Magic?

Hogwarts Legacy does the Wizarding World justice by rendering the most convincing open world for Hogwarts and its surrounding area as possible. But the game is so much more than the magic school, with a larger world behind it including governing entities in charge of Wizardkind society. You’ll be quizzed on this by Sophronia Franklin, particularly who the first Minister for Magic was while playing Hogwarts Legacy.

Sophronia Franklin Quiz: Who Was the First Minister for Magic in Hogwarts Legacy?

Ulick Gamp was the first Minister for Magic as referenced in Hogwarts Legacy. This piece of information is important for when you’re quizzed by Sophronia Franklin at the library while completing work for your Transfiguration class. The full set of choices you’re given is:

Ulick Gamp.

Cadmus Peverell.

Ethelred the Ever-Ready.

Answering this is part of round 2 of Sophronia’s questions. Completing them all gains you 3 Wiggenweld Potions, 1 Maxima Potion, and 1 Edurus Potion.

When Did Ulick Gamp Serve as Minister for Magic?

Ulick Gamp was the Minister for Magic almost 200 years before the events of Hogwarts Legacy, serving from 1707-1718. His legacy would be felt long after he was gone, with the hanging of his portrait signaling a safe place where Wizardfolk could stay. He founded the Department of Magical Law Enforcement, and was responsible for banning the use of Killing Curses, and coining the phrase “Unforgivable Curse.”

Gamp’s legacy in the Wizarding World is subtle for the casual viewer or reader, but for the characters in the fictional universe, he laid the foundation for many key entities present in Harry Potter. Harry himself would go into the Department of Magical Law Enforcement, eventually serving as Head Auror there. It is the largest department at the British Ministry of Magic and lives on into the present.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023