Is Arataki Itto Worth Pulling In Genshin Impact 2.7?

The second wave of banners part of Genshin Impact‘s version 2.7, featuring the first Arataki Itto rerun banner, is only a day away. But, should you pull for Itto, or save your Primogems for the game’s upcoming versions? To answer that and more, here’s whether or not you should pull for Arataki Itto during Genshin Impact’s version 2.7 ”Hidden Dreams in the Depths”.

Character Overview

As many would expect, taking into account Itto’s personality, he is a main DPS focused on dealing massive amounts of Geo damage, a feat he can accomplish thanks to both his exclusive Arataki Kesagiri mechanic, as well as his Elemental Burst, Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!, as the latter infuses his normal/charged attacks with Geo while also increasing both his ATK and ATK speed by a portion of his Defense.

Overall, Itto is currently the game’s top Geo DPS, but for him to truly shine, you need to be making use of a party featuring mostly support-oriented Geo characters, as they will not only generate particles for him but also increase his damage. It’s important to point out that, thanks to the nature of the Geo element, as well as his set, Itto is unable to deal damage comparable to the game’s top 5 DPS’, but his damage can be massively increased if you make use of either his 5-star weapon or use a party featuring Gorou.

Should you Pull for Arataki Itto In Genshin Impact 2.7?

Taking into account everything said above, unless you are either a fan of the character, in need of a Geo DPS, or planning on also pulling for Gorou, is unadvised to pull for Arataki Itto during version 2.7.

With that said, if you are still unsure about whether or not you should pull for him, is important to keep in mind that, according to many leaks, the game’s upcoming version 2.8 will not only feature reruns for Kazuha, Yoimiya, and Klee but will also be the last version before the debut of version 3.0, which is rumored to introduce players to Sumeru as well as feature the debut of the game’s first Dendro playable characters.

