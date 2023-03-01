Is Dehya Good in Genshin Impact 3.5? – Answered

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Dehya can be considered one of the most divisive Genshin Impact characters in a while, given her troubled reception by the community and dependence on constellations in order to truly excel. But is Dehya truly that bad? Now, here’s whether or not is Dehya a good pull on Genshin Impact version 3.5,

Is Dehya Good in Genshin Impact 3.5?

Dehya is a unit that can indeed play her part well while in the field through the use of her Elemental Burst, which can under the right circumstances deal a great amount of damage, even at C0. But her inability to work with the game’s best Hydro Supports, as well as her subpar ability to make use of other damaging reactions really makes her a downgrade when compared to some of the game’s top sub-DPS, like Xiangling.

An example of that can be seen in the fact that in order to minimally work in a composition, Dehya needs to make use of either a team focused on her or that of S-tier batteries, such as Bennett and Kaedehara Kazuha.

Should You Pull For or Skip Dehya in Version 3.5?

Taking into account what we said above, as well as the fact that she will be joining the game’s Standard Banner after the debut of version 3.6, pulling for Dehya is only advised for those who plan on eventually raising her to C6, as well as for those who as uninterested on the characters featured on both version 3.5 and 3.6.

Otherwise, we highly recommend that you save your pulls for Ayaka, who is considered the second-best Cryo DPS in the game. Choosing to pull for Dehya’s weapon instead of the character is also highly recommended in most cases.

If you indeed decide to pull for the Flame-Mane, don’t forget to check out How to Find All Dehya Materials in Genshin Impact.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023