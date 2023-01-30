Hi-Fi Rush is a surprising new action rhythm game that many people are curious about. And since it is such a big trend in games today, many people are curious to know whether Hi-Fi Rush is open world. Here to answer your question, and hopefully a few more, is this handy, dandy, guide.

Is Hi-Fi Rush Open World?

Once you’ve picked your specific difficulty, you’ll notice as you play through the game that Hi-Fi Rush isn’t open world. As cool as it would be, and as much as we hope it could be in a potential sequel, Hi-Fi Rush isn’t open world.

On one hand, it is a bummer that Hi-Fi Rush isn’t open world since the art style is so amazing. Exploring a big open world that is as detailed as the linear levels of Hi-Fi Rush would be really cool. On the other hand, what makes Hi-Fi Rush special is the old-school classic arcade feel of the level layouts.

As mentioned, the layout of Hi-Fi Rush is level-based and the levels are called tracks. There are 12 tracks in the game, just like a standard LP, which is a nice touch. Though there are no big areas to venture through, because of that, the tracks are streamlined as is the game’s overall run time.

The tracks in Hi-Fi Rush are fairly linear and feature metroidvania-esque areas that will remain locked until you’ve beaten the game. Once you’ve done that, you can return to previous tracks and unlock all of the hidden areas with the new abilities you have.

And that is what you need to know about Hi-Fi Rush being open world. Though it isn’t open world, another feature that makes Hi-Fi Rush so excellent is all of the licensed and original music. As you rock through the tracks, you’ll hear some real bangers that make up for the game not being open world.

Hi-Fi Rush is available now on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2023