Is Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Multiplayer?

The third official trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom highlighted many of the game’s new features, but a hint of a potential multiplier mode excited fans the most. The Legend of Zelda series hasn’t dabbled with multiplayer in years, but some scenes in the latest trailer for Tears of the Kingdom implied that players might be able to explore the floating islands of Hyrule with friends. For the many Legend of Zelda fans asking, here’s whether or not Tears of the Kingdom has multiplayer.

Is There Multiplayer in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The new preview for Tears of the Kingdom didn’t directly state that the game features multiplayer. However, several scenes in the latter half of the trailer did show that Link will be able to bring allies with him into battle against the army of monsters ravaging Hyrule. One bit of gameplay even appeared to show Link slaying one of the game’s new Guardian variants with Sidon, the prince of the Zora and younger brother of Link’s fellow Champion Mipha.

While it’s currently unclear if Tears of the Kingdom will feature a multiplayer mode, it wouldn’t be the first time a mainline Legend of Zelda game featured one. The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventure, released on the GameCube in 2004, featured four-player local multiplayer. More recently, The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes on the Nintendo 3DS featured wireless multiplayer that could accommodate three players.

Even if Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t feature multiplayer, it’s clear that gathering allies will be a big part of the game. With the trailer hinting that more villages have sprung up across Hyrule in the time between Tears of the Kingdom and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, amassing forces to protect these settlements from the monsters commanded by a fully-reanimated Ganondorf could serve as a re-occurring side-objective throughout the game.

Alternatively, Link could recruit allies like Sidon and the other descendants of the Champions to aid him on his excursions to the floating islands over Hyrule. With stronger enemies to contend with and the risk of falling from lethal heights omnipresent, the presence of NPC allies could make traversing these deadly locales a lot less dangerous and a lot more fun.

