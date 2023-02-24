Image: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest launched on February 23, and since then, thousands of players have been exploring, crafting, and fighting their way through enemies in their playthroughs. Many fans of the survival genre were eager to try this title, and many players had a burning question about the new game. Is Sons of the Forest cross-platform? This is a question that many have asked, and now we will give you the answer you need.

Is Sons of the Forest Cross Platform?

No, Sons of the Forest is available only on the PC platform. Sons of the Forest is available on Steam, and its developers have not made an official statement regarding the possibility of having the title on other platforms shortly. The Forest eventually made its way to the PS4, so launching Sons of the Forest on consoles is not something impossible.

Related: Is Sons of the Forest Multiplayer?

Sons of the Forest features a multiplayer mode that enables players to join their friends throughout their playthroughs. Sons of the Forest will let players make a group of up to eight players, more than enough for most friend groups to get together and experience the mysterious and dangerous world that awaits them.

Sons of the Forest is one of the most anticipated titles in 2023, and many players are already playing it, gathering thousands of positive reviews on Steam and the attention and love of thousands of players. The Forest launched many years ago, and many fans of the survival genre consider it one of the best titles of the survival genre.

Besides the graphical update, Sons of the Forest brings more to the table than its prequel. The game has been named The Forest 2.0 by many Steam users, but the number of changes and additions made in this sequel put all those comments to rest. Sons of the Forest is not a simple graphical update. Endnight Games has put a lot of work and dedication bringing the best experience possible to fans of the prequel that started everything back in 2018.

Players beginning their journey in Sons of the Forest have multiple questions. Worldwide players are wondering how to build a base, how to equip items, and more, so if you are having the same questions, make sure you go to any of our articles and get the help you need.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023