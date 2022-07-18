Electronic Arts are making some big plays by making their major multiplayer titles have crossplay right out the bat. With some big hitters in the past like Need for Speed Heat and Battlefield 2042 having crossplay, they’re welcoming players on all consoles to all play together. The recent news about Skate poses the question about other major titles in their belt regarding the feature. Does Star Wars Battlefront 2 have crossplay? Here’s what you should know.

Is Star Wars Battlefront 2 crossplay?

Unfortunately, this game does not support crossplay across any consoles. The only way the game has any technical sense of crossplay is between the PC clients which include Steam, Epic, and Origin. This means that you can only play the game with people on the same platform as you.

It might be a bit of a disappointment given that this is the most definitive Star Wars experience yet, spanning from all the trilogies, including content from the Solo movie. On top of that, the game has a decent campaign that covers events from the tail end of the main trilogy onto the sequel trilogy, told from the perspective of original characters.

If you really want to get that Star Wars fix, but want to play with friends on different consoles, then Squadrons might be a good alternative. The big caveat here is that Squadrons is only a first-person dogfight simulator held in the Star Wars universe. It also doesn’t support as many players as Battlefront games do. The game also appeals to a much more niche fanbase of the franchise.

Other large hitters of the Star Wars franchise like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga do not have crossplay. Neither does the original Battlefront II game have it, but that’s simply because it came out three console generations ago, and is most prominent in PC communities because of Steam.

So, if you’re looking to get a proper Star Wars experience with friends on other consoles, there are slim pickings. The closest you’ll get is Squadrons, or everyone will have to get the same console to play Battlefront 2 together.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.