Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, the newest beat ’em up based on the acclaimed franchise, has already won the hearts of players all over the world, thanks to its smooth gameplay, retro looks, and charm. With that said, that game allows players to not only take on the field as their favorite characters, including, of course, Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello but also the ability to play, in true beat ’em up fashion, either alone or with a party of up to six players. But is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge cross-platform?

Is TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Cross-Platform?

To put it bluntly, yes, and no. As, currently, only those playing the game on PC and on the Xbox (Xbox One, Series X/S) consoles can play together, with PlayStation and Nintendo Switch players only being able to play with those playing on the same platform, or, in the PS5 case, playing the same version of the game. But what about cross-save, does the game supports it? Unfortunately for many players, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge currently does not support cross-progression of any kind, which means that even though the game is available on various platforms, your progress will not be shared among them.

To recap, here is whether or not each version of the game features cross-save and cross-play:

PlayStation (PS5/PS4): No Cross-play or Cross-save.

No Cross-play or Cross-save. Xbox (Xbox One/Series X/S) : Cross-play with PC. No Cross-save.

: Cross-play with PC. No Cross-save. Nintendo Switch: No Cross-play or Cross-save.

No Cross-play or Cross-save. PC: Cross-play with Xbox consoles. No Cross-save.

Now that you know whether Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is cross-platform or not, don’t forget to also check out how to play with friends, as well as how to unlock Casey Jones and perform Rising Attacks in the game.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our review of the title here.