Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Coming To Game Pass?

Find out if Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is coming to Game Pass!

October 27th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

Wo-Long-Fallen-Dysnasty

If you’re a big fan of the Nioh games, you need to put Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on your list of upcoming titles to play. Bringing the formula perfected by Nioh to a new generation, you’ll be able to utilize the skills that you’ve learned over the years and put them to good use against a whole new set of enemies. If you’re interested in this game, but not sold on it just yet, you may want it on Game Pass.

But, is it going to be coming to the service when it launches, or will you need to shell out some cash to get your hands on this new epic? Let’s dive right in, and find out when it releases and if you’ll have a chance to play it on Xbox Game Pass when it does come out. Here’s everything you need to know about  Team Ninja’s upcoming new title!

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Release Date

If you’re looking to jump into this fantasy epic, you’ll be able to do just that on March 3, 2023. With the excitement building on this new title, it will be interesting to see what new features are added to the game to make it even more exciting than Team Ninja’s other fantasy franchises. While there are still many secrets to uncover, you’ll find out everything we know about this upcoming title here.

Will Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Be On Xbox Game Pass?

If you’re looking to jump into this new world, you’ll be happy to know that you’ll be able to download it on Day One with Xbox Game Pass or PC Game PassThis is great news because any gamer that is signed up for the subscription service will have a chance to jump headfirst into this new title without having to pay anything out of pocket for it.

With the increase of excellent Game Pass titles on the rise, like Signalis and Scorn, you may find even more reasons to sign up for the service on the horizon. No matter if you’re looking to push yourself to the limit with a punishing action-adventure title, or just want to see if you’ve got what it takes to survive in this brutal game, you’ll be able to give it a try at no cost to you!

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be available on March 3, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

