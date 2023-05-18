Lake Hylia Dragon Tear Location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Lake Hylia Dragon Tear — also known as the Mount Faloraa Dragon Tear since the geoglyph is technically on the side of that mountain — can be a tricky one to figure out in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Luckily, I know the location of the Lake Hylia Dragon Tear.

Because it is on a mountainside, you need to be careful or else you’ll run out of stamina or waste time climbing around. Also, be warned that this Dragon Tear reveals Memory #13 which is the last Dragon Tear cutscene. There are 18 Memories in total and 10 of them are Dragon Tear cutscenes, so this one will contain spoilers if you haven’t followed the chronological order of Dragon Tears.

Dragon Tear Lake Hylia Location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To make things easier, the first thing you’ll want to do to get this Dragon Tear in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is unlock this section of the map with the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower.

The Lake Hylia Dragon Tear geoglyph location is to the west of Hylia Island and on the east face of Mount Faloraa. Use the map image above to guide you directly to the Dragon Tear location.

You won’t have enough stamina to paraglide all the way to the Lake Hylia Dragon Tear geoglyph, so what I did was walk along the northern side south of Eastern Abbey and up the north side of Mount Faloraa.

Once you are at the top of Mount Faloraa, get into a position where you are at the top top of the Lake Hylia Dragon Tear geoglyph. Once there, jump and paraglide to the right. In the image above, the Dragon Tear location is in that large Geoglyph pool on the right.

You’re looking for the line in the geoglyph that is bigger and thicker than the others. Once you get close enough, the Dragon Tear will appear. Interact with it and you’ll experience the “A King’s Duty” cutscene.

