Last Epoch: Best Sentinel Builds

Last Epoch has a lot of great classes and one that has a lot of great builds is Sentinel. Unlike the best Bladedancer builds, Sentinel is a base class that has three masteries.

These masteries are where you’ll find the best Sentinel builds, so keep leveling up until you get to your mastery. If you want to know what the best Sentinel builds are in Last Epoch, you’ve come to the right place.

What Are the Best Sentinel Builds in Last Epoch?

Void Knight Echoing Warpath Sentinel Build

The Void Knight mastery offers a lot of great perks, but the focus of this build is the ability to create echoes. The gameplay loop is to use your spin attack to deal tons of damage and circle the map, leaving echoes in your path.

The strengths of this Void Knight build are that it deals very high damage and is great crowd control. The weakness of this build is that it doesn’t offer too much mobility.

Here are the specialized skills for the Void Knight echoing warpath build:

Anomaly

Lunge

Sigils of Hope

Smite

Warpath

Here is the essential gear for the Void Knight echoing warpath build:

Apathy’s Maw

Siphon of Anguish

Shattered Chains

Titan Heart

Forge Guard Army Sentinel Build

The goal of the Forge Guard mastery Sentinel build is to summon minions with Summoned Forged Weapon and apply armor to yourself with Manifest Armor. It is very tanky and an easy build to use.

The strengths of this build are that you’ll have a lot of health and armor and be dealing lots of damage thanks to your minions. The weaknesses are that you have many ways to heal or move quickly.

Here are the specialized skills for the Forge Guard army build:

Forge Strike

Manifest Armor

Void Cleave

Warpath

Volatile Reversal

Here is the essential gear for the Forge Guard army build:

Sunforged Cuirass

Sunforged Greathelm

Throne of Ambition

Paladin Hammer Throw Sentinel Build

Lastly, the Paladin hammer throw build is extremely good for leveling up fast. The goal of this build is to spam hammer throws so that you are a tornado of hammers.

The strength of this build is that you’ll constantly be dealing high AoE damage. The weakness is that you might be in trouble if enemies get too close.

Here are the specialized skills for the Forge Guard army build:

Holy Aura

Hammer Throw

Sigils of Hope

Smite

Volatile Reversal

Here is the essential gear for the Forge Guard army build:

Bastion of Honour

- This article was updated on March 13th, 2023