Longest GTA Games, Ranked

Image via Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) is a video game series set in fictional locales heavily modeled after real-world locations, typically within the United States. All games in the series use an open-world design, allowing the player to freely roam the game world. The games are known for their violence, controversy, and use of strong language. With so many amazing games in the series, it’s hard to choose just one. If you want to try all games in the series, you can do so according to playtime. Here are the longest GTA games in the series.

7. Grand Theft Auto III (16 hours)

Image via Rockstar Games

Just a bit longer than Liberty City Stories but still a pretty hefty time investment, Grand Theft Auto III is one of the most open-ended games on this list. The game gives you a massive city to explore, with plenty of side missions and activities to keep you busy for hours on end. What’s more, the game features a variety of weapons and vehicles to help you get around, making it an incredibly satisfying experience for any player.

6. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories (16.5 hours)

Image via Rockstar Games

Coming in sixth place is 2006’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. This game is a prequel to the events of Vice City and follows Vic Vance as he tries to escape his life of crime. The game is set in 1984 and features a huge open world to explore. The playtime is around 16.5 hours, depending on how you play it. You can choose to complete the many missions in the game or just explore and cause mayhem. All in all, it provides a great, lengthy experience.

5. Grand Theft Auto: Episodes From Liberty City (19.5 hours)

Image via Rockstar Games

Episodes from Liberty City is the expansion pack for GTA IV and includes two new stories that take place in the same city. The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony are well-written and interesting, but they can be quite long. This may be why the game has an average playtime of 19.5 hours. It also has some of the best open-world activities available, which can add hours to your playtime. You can spend hours just cruising around the city, completing side missions and activities.

4. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (19.5 hours)

Image via Rockstar Games

Similar to Episodes from Liberty City, Vice City is an open-world game that can be completed in more or less 20 hours. The story sees you controlling Tommy Vercetti as he rises through the ranks of the criminal underworld in 1980s Vice City. Along the way, you’ll undertake a variety of missions that will see you robbing banks, assassinating rival gangsters, and generally causing mayhem. It also features a number of side missions, including races, rampages, and hidden packages that can keep you occupied for hours.

3. Grand Theft Auto IV (28 hours)

Image via Rockstar Games

GTA IV jumps to over 28 hours of gameplay when all missions are completed. That’s a lot of time for Niko Bellic to explore Liberty City, and there’s plenty to do. The main story is fantastic, but the real meat lies in the side quests and minigames. Whether it’s bowling, darts, or visiting strip clubs, there’s always something to keep you busy in GTA 4. The game also features some of the most memorable characters in the GTA universe, such as Brucie Kibbutz and Little Jacob.

2. Grand Theft Auto V (31.5 hours)

Image via Rockstar Games

GTA V is one of the longest games in the series by a wide margin. It’s not just that the main story is longer than any of its predecessors—it’s that there are so many more things to do in Los Santos. Between the three protagonists, there are several missions to complete. And that’s not counting side activities like heists, races, collectibles, and random events. Even if you stick to the main storyline, you’re looking at a game that will take you over 30 hours to beat.

1. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (31.5 hours)

Image via Rockstar Games

In GTA: San Andreas, players also have to clock in about 31 hours to complete the game. That’s a lot of time, but it’s also what made San Andreas one of the most beloved entries in the series. The story follows Carl “CJ” Johnson as he returns to his hometown of Los Santos after his mother’s murder. From there, players are free to explore the massive open world, engage in criminal activity, and build up Carl’s reputation. The game is packed with things to do and see, making it one of the most replayable entries in the series. We also massive fans of the engaging story, beautifully written OST, and voice acting. It’s not just the best GTA game but one of the best games of all time.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023