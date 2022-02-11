Lost Ark Not Starting Fix: How to Solve Not Launching on Steam Bug

Lost Ark has been making the rounds within the gaming community recently due to the fact that it is now preparing for release for western regions after being launched in other regions for a long time since around 2019. Players will be happy to know that Lost ark is now in early access and will be released fully today. Whether you are preparing to choose a class or starting a journey across the world, you will be sure to enjoy your time in the game. However, some people have been having issues with launching the game on Steam as it has not been letting them access the game. This guide article will take you through the process of how to fix the Lost Ark not launching on Steam glitch.

What the Lost Ark Steam Glitch Is

There are many glitches associated with Steam for launching Lost Ark. One of these is the ‘Disk Write Error’ and another issue is the computer not trusting the game files. If the PC doesn’t trust files, there will be difficulty involved with launching the program and game executable file. There is another issue with ‘connection timeout’ errors that are also occurring.

It is likely that developers will fix these issues within patches in the future but for the time being, workarounds for the glitches have to be utilized in order to launch the game and begin playing through the massive world of Lost Ark which has been gaining a lot of positive reception.

How to Fix Lost Ark Not Launching On Steam

The main way to fix the issue of the game not launching on Steam is to firstly try disabling your antivirus system on your PC or laptop until you try downloading the game through Steam. However, to be safe, ensure you close all other programs first before disabling your antivirus software temporarily until you download Lost Ark.

Furthermore, if you are not getting the issue about the files’ trust worthiness and instead getting connection timeouts, Steam is aware of the issue and is currently investigating. However, in order to try and fix it, restart your PC/laptop and then also try closing Steam fully down and back up again and trying downloading Lost Ark again.

You will be choosing your class in no time after fixing the issues that are through Steam.

Lost Ark is available today on PC.