Modern Warfare – How to Get Gold Bullets

Tracer rounds are nothing new in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and all sorts of colorful bullets have been added to the game over the past few months. Beginning with simple red and blue bullets, tracer rounds have been incorporated into several blueprints in Modern Warfare and Warzone, giving weapons that have them a unique flair. Now, gold bullets have been added to Modern Warfare as a part of a new bundle in the in-game store. There are only two weapons in Modern Warfare that have gold bullets at the moment, but thankfully they’re not terrible guns.

How to Get Gold Bullets in Modern Warfare

To get gold bullets in Modern Warfare, you have to buy The Executive Armorer bundle from the store for 2400 COD Points. The weapons included in this bundle feature gold tracer rounds as well as a special Golden Dismemberment effect that coats the limbs of fallen foes in gold. With this bundle, you get The Armorer skin for Mace, which gives him a fancy suit and a golden mask. You also get the Mother Lode blueprint for the Grau 5.56 and the Royal Coffer blueprint for the Fennec, both of which include gold tracer rounds and the Golden Dismemberment effect. A called the Golden Hew is included as well, which is an axe with a golden blade. Alongside these weapons, you’ll also get the Guard Your Grill charm, Iron Works sticker, and Stack ‘Em Up quip for Mace.

Despite costing a steep 2400 COD Points, The Executive Armorer bundle is more than worth it if you’re into the golden look of the items. The Grau 5.56 is very effective in Warzone and Modern Warfare multiplayer, even after being nerfed. It may not be as dominant as it used to be, but it’s still a fine assault rifle. The Fennec is a beast of an SMG that will decimate opponents at close range. If you’re disappointed by the new ISO SMG added in Season 5, then the Fennec may be for you. The Armorer skin for Mace looks cool too, and the Golden Hew melee weapon is a nice bonus. Also, charms, stickers, and quips aren’t the most exciting items, but they’re still nice to have in a bundle like this. Overall, you should pick up The Executive Armorer bundle is you like the look of everything.