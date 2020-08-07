Modern Warfare – How to Get Velikan

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5 has added a brand-new faction to the game, the Shadow Company. Currently, Shadow Company has three Operators: Roze, Lerch, and Velikan. Lerch is obtained by purchasing the Season 5 Battle Pass, and many players already have Roze, but how do you unlock Velikan in Modern Warfare? Velikan is in a similar situation as Operators from previous seasons like Nikto and Iskra, which means he’s acquired in a slightly different way than most major Operators. Thankfully, he’s a very easy Operator to unlock once you learn how to get him.

How to Get Velikan in Modern Warfare

Velikan is not currently available in Modern Warfare. He will be released at some point during Season 5, but he will come out a few weeks after launch. This is similar to previous Operators who were unavailable at the launch of their respective seasons, including Mace and Talon. To unlock him, you’ll have to purchase the Velikan Operator Bundle when it shows up in the in-game store. Even though it’s not available, we already know the details and pricing of the Operator Bundle courtesy of COD Tracker. The bundle will cost 2,400 COD Points, but it will include several items like weapon blueprints and vehicle skins.

The Velikan Operator Bundle includes the Megalith skin for Velikan, which will unlock the Operator for you to use in multiplayer and Warzone. You’ll also get the Trencher blueprint for the Bruen Mk9 and the Excavator blueprint for the Model 680, both of which feature dismemberment and have Shadow Tracers. Velikan’s Evil Intentions quip and Take a Bow finishing move are also included, as are a charm, spray, and calling card featuring the character. Finally, you’ll get the bright red Sullen vehicle skin and the Mars vehicle horn.

When Will Velikan Be Available?

There is no current release date for Velikan, but he will likely be released in a few weeks going by the release schedule of Operators from previous seasons. Nikto and Mace were released roughly two weeks after the launches of their respective seasons, but other Operators like Iskra and Talon took a little while longer to show up in the store. However, since Velikan seems to be the only additional Operator for Season 5 that is currently unavailable, it is highly likely that he will release sooner rather than later. He’ll probably be released before the end of August based on previous Operator release dates.