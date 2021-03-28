Monster Hunter Rise: How to Beat Volvidon

Another one of the Fanged Beast family, Volvidon is a rather interesting one, introducing the Stench status ailment in Monster Hunter Rise. Located in Lava Caverns for the first time you meet this ball of fury, it sure does make an entrance, getting you ready for what’s to come. We will see all about its characteristics and weaknesses, below in this guide.

How to beat Volvidon in Monster Hunter Rise

Volvidon has a lot going on with its physiology and moveset, making it a worthy adversary. Its body is surrounded by thick red carapaces, making it highly resistant to lava and warm environments. That said, as with with a lot of other armored beasts, this makes it vulnerable to Blast with its armor not being able to withstand a lot of explosions.

Volvidon Characteristics

Type: Fanged Beast

Fanged Beast Threat Level: 4*

4* Known Habitats: Sandy Plains, Lava Caverns

Volvidon Weaknesses

Most vulnerable spots: Head, Upper Half, Back

Head, Upper Half, Back Elemental weaknesses: Water (primary), Ice (secondary)

Water (primary), Ice (secondary) Status vulnerabilities: Stun, Blast, Waterblight

Volvidon Overview

At first glance, Volvidon looks like a fiery creature, similar to other ones in Monster Hunter Rise. That would be a wrong guess though, since the Crimson Cannonball prefers using status ailments to handle its prey. That being us hunters, as we try to take it down.

This monster uses its body a lot, rolling around the map, charging with no warning, doing in general anything it likes on the spot, making it hard to anticipate its attacks. Additionally, it has a very long tongue which it can use for mid-range, surprise pokes. If by any chance it decides fighting from afar, then it literally spits on you with its electrifying saliva. This can paralyze you, which is a very annoying ailment in Monster Hunter Rise, so don’t let your guard down even if Volvidon is further away from you.

While jolts, rolling tackles and tongue whipping are the core moveset of this giant ant-eater, its trademark ability is yet to be discussed. Which is its noxious gas, produced whenever you are close to it, in an AOE radius. If you are hit by it, it can cause the Stench debuff, that stops you from using items. This is so crucial, that can decide the success or defeat in a hunt. If you are caught by it at a pinch, not having the option to heal, can result to sudden K.Os.

The best way to counter this, is by having a lot of Deodorants in your inventory. This is the item needed for getting rid of Stench, so don’t hesitate to use them right away. It can be really dangerous not being able to use any items at all when fighting a monster, so make sure to come prepared.

Having covered all of Volvidon’s kit, you are wondering how do we proceed with handling such an annoying monster. Water-elemental weapons or Blast type ones are your friends here, both dealing excellent damage to the monster. Charge Blades, Heavy Bowguns and Hammers are great for this fight, since they also have enough impact strength to keep flinching Volvidon and wearing down its thick skin and armor. Just be careful to not mash your attacks, as Volvidon can easily interrupt you. Keep chipping down its health, until it is tired enough to throw your big nukes, especially with the Charge Blade.

And with that, this is how you can efficiently battle and beat a Volvidon. Not the toughest of the threat level 4* monsters, but for sure a troublesome one. Don’t forget to stock up on healing items.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch. For more guides about the game, make sure to check our extensive list right here.