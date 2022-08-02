MultiVersus Rick Release Date: Moveset, Abilities, Skins, and More

There is a lot coming to MultiVersus with its launch of Season 1, but one of the biggest new additions is Rick from Rick and Morty. Season 1 launches on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 (the same day as the new Apex Legends season) which means we can expect to play as Rick as early as August 9th. Here are the moves, abilities, and skins for Rick in MultiVersus.

MultiVersus Rick Moveset

Through data miners and leakers, we know a lot about Rick in MultiVersus. We know that he is a Mage class Fighter which means he will use a lot of projectiles. Using his tech, Rick can shoot enemies, summon Mr. Meeseeks to charge at and attack enemies, create a two-gate portal to knock enemies into different parts of the arena, and polymorph enemies. We don’t have Rick’s official MultiVersus moveset yet, but from some leaked footage, he is looking to be pretty handy and overpowered.

MultiVersus Rick Perks

We know that Rick is a Mage class Fighter in MultiVersus, but what will his perks be? There has only been one Signature Perk leaked so far and it is called “It’s Called The Buddy System, Morty.” This perk makes it so that when an ally gets knocked through Rick’s portal, their velocity is reduced and they recover from hitstun.

MultiVersus Rick Skins

Finally, the variant skins for Rick in MultiVersus have been leaked as well. We can expect to see a Mech Suit skin, a SEAL Team skin, and a Pickle Rick skin. Yes, the Pickle Rick skin. We aren’t sure yet how to get these skins, but stay tuned for more.

MultiVersus is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.