New World Gleamite Chunk Locations: How to Get Gleamite

New World, Amazon Games’ open-world MMO, is celebrating the holidays with style thanks to the debut of its Winter Convergence Festival, which features many new activities as well as new armor sets, cosmetics, and weapons. And among the many new features that debuted in the game as part of the festival, players can now mine for a new item, Gleamite, which they can then use to get exclusive items. With that said, we will now tell you where to find Gleamite Chunks on New World so that you can mine them and get your hands on large amounts of Gleamite.

Where to Find Gleamite Chunk on New World

As we said above, you can get Gleamite in New World by mining Gleamite Chunks, which you can find by following the trajectory of the many that will fall during Gleamite Showers, New World’s new dynamic event set to paint the skies of the island of Aeternum at various times during the day. After following the trail, you will be able to spy the chunks on the ground fairly easily, as they are huge and emit a strong purple glow. With that out of the way, even if the showers indeed happen at random times and the debris fall at ”random” places, the game’s interactive map shows many spots in which the Gleamite Chunks are fated to spawn. You can check out the locations below, as they are featured in the interactive map.

To exchange the Gleamite gained from mining the Gleamite Chunks, you just need to head to one of the many Winter Village Holiday Huts located throughout Aeternum. For those looking to start the ”Gleamite Crystals” quest, you can start the quest by visiting The Winter Wanderer after completing ”Joy Recaptured”. Now that you know where to find Gleamite Chunks on New World, don’t forget to check out how to level up fast, as well as how to find Fae Iron, Iron Ore, and Hemp.

Amazon Games’ New World is currently available for PC. The game’s Winter Convergence Festival will run until January 11th, 2022.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2021