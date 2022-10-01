Omega Strikers: Best Builds for Juliette

When first taking the field in Omega Strikers, Juliette will be the first playable character you will meet. But did you know that she is also one of its best forwards? Now, in order for you to bring out her full potential, here are the best builds for Juliette on Omega Strikers!

Omega Strikers: The Best Juliette Foward Build

As we mentioned above, Juliette can be considered one of the game’s best, thanks to her extremely straightforward set and her ability to deal good amounts of close-range damage with her Primary, Secondary, and Special abilities. With that said, when using her as a forward, we recommend the use of Unstoppable, for its increase in mobility. Followed by Perfect Form, for its decrease in cooldown. In the third slot, we recommend the use of either Stinger, for its damage over time debuff, or that of Extra Special, for its decrease in Special cooldown.

If you want to focus solely on power and overall survivability, using a build featuring Perfect From, Well Fed, and Tempo Swing can work really well.

To recap, here are the best Trainings for Forward Juliette:

Unstoppable + Perfect Form + Extra Special or Stinger (Overall performance).

(Overall performance). Perfect From + Well Fed + Tempo Swing (Damage focused / Ideal for those who plan on focusing on eliminating opponents).

How to Build Juliette as a Goalie | The Best Juliette Goalie Build

Although not recommended, when using Juliette as a Goalie, it is vital that you make use of Trainings focused on increasing her mobility and overall utility. With that said, we recommend the use of Crossover, Unstoppable, and Extra Special.

Now that you know how to build Juliette, don’t forget to also check out the best builds for Kai and Estelle, two of the game’s best projectile-focused forwards. As Juliette is really not fit to work as a goalie, we highly recommend that you check out how to build Asher, the game’s current top tier in that position.

You can currently play Omega Strikers exclusively on PC, via Steam.

- This article was updated on October 1st, 2022