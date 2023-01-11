Overwatch 2 Applying Update Stuck Fix: How to Fix the ‘Applying Update’ Problem

When it comes to an update day in live service games, something always breaks. That’s why hotfixes follow up shortly after. However, some annoying bugs or errors always seem to come up for the very unlucky, making their favorite games unplayable. In terms of Overwatch 2, players have been experiencing this problem where they’re stuck seeing the “applying update” screen without much luck in finding a fix. Here are some solutions to help.

How to Fix Being Stuck on Overwatch 2’s Applying Update Screen

Many players across all consoles are experiencing this bug in a multitude of ways. This annoying screen pop-up has been interrupting players while queueing and being forced to quit their current matches.

While performing the tried-and-true method of turning it off and on again does fix this problem, it’s not ideal, especially in the middle of a competitive match. Quitting will give you a loss and you will be punished with different levels of timeouts. If it matters, your Endorsement level will decay at a faster rate.

What you can do is make sure your connection is stable on your end. Of course, if you play on a wired connection or at least on a connection that isn’t too stressed, that should be enough so that this problem comes up less. Running a speed test wouldn’t be too bad of an idea either.

If you’re playing the game on a PC, you can choose to scan and repair your game before launching it. This method was also quite reliable when fixing Modern Warfare 2’s campaign issues. While this might not be an outright fix, players have reported that this temporarily resolves the annoying bug plaguing several matches.

It’s hard to point out where exactly the Applying Update bug comes from, so hopefully one of the methods we listed can help you. The most annoying thing that comes from this is when the screen overlaps your current game, making you AFK in games and eventually being kicked out.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023